Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 408 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

OSTK stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.