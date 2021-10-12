Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 210 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

CIGI stock opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

