Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

