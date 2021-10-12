Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nevro were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

