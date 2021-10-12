Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $328,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,016 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

