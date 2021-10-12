Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GPEAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

