Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
GPL has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.44.
Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.