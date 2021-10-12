Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

GPL has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.44.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

