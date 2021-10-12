Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GMER traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.33. Good Gaming has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

