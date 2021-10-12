Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

GOOD opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Monday. Good Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.75.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.