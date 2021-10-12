Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter.

GER stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,060. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

