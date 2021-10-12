GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $19,794,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 168,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 523,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE GDDY opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

