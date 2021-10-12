GMT Capital Corp Purchases 46,700 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 1.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $145,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 2,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

