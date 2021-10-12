GMT Capital Corp Has $44.56 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,300 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 3.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.35% of Equitable worth $44,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after buying an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,753,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after buying an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 41,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,973. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

