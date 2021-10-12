Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 85,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,797. The company has a market cap of $762.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Partners by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

