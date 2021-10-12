Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 326,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter.

