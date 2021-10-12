Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIL. Cfra dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$44.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$26.82 and a 12 month high of C$50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.51.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 6.61%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

