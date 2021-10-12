Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 188,432 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,943,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $254,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of HST opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.