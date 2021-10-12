Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $263,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.