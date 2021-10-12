Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,976,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $304,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.94 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

