Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 227,184 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 227,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $324,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

