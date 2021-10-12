Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of JD.com worth $294,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.