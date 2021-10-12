Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,646 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $282,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.