GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.0742 on Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $39,016.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00213721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00092536 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,915 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

