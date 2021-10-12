Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

GCI opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $872.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Gannett has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gannett will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

