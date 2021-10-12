GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

