Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 4,367.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

GRTX stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

