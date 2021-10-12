FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Boosted by Analyst

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

NYSE PSA opened at $302.10 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

