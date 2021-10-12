FY2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Boosted by KeyCorp

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

