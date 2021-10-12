FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glencore in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

