Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Futu worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $501,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $3,296,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,962,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.30.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

