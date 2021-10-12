fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $143.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.72 million and the highest is $143.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 74.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in fuboTV by 1,758.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

