freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

