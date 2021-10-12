Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU):

9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

9/10/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Ci Capital to C$12.50.

8/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital to C$12.75.

Shares of TSE FRU traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.54. The company had a trading volume of 913,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,757. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$11.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.05.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.