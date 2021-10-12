Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 165,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,570. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.