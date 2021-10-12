Franklin Resources Inc. Has $303.40 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $303,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

