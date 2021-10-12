Franklin Resources Inc. Has $286.06 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,598 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Roku worth $286,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $213,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $2,710,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Roku by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,368,000 after acquiring an additional 124,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $319.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

