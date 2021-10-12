Franklin Resources Inc. Has $252.99 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.35% of Teleflex worth $252,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

