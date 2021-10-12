Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 22,781 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.58% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $342,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $546.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $630.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

