Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 70,092 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $271,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ANSYS by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

