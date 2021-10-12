Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

