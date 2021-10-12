Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.22.

Fortis stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

