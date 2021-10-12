ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $31.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

