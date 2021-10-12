Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 2,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.