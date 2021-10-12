Fmr LLC Sells 774,409 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774,409 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Lincoln National worth $399,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

