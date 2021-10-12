Fmr LLC Purchases 579,043 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $390,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

