Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 16.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $354,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

