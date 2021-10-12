Fmr LLC Has $386.05 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,516,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161,234 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $386,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

