Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $368,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

