FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in FirstService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FirstService by 53.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,740. FirstService has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.