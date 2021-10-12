First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.05. 318,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 452,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,200,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth $23,261,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 359,286 shares in the last quarter.

